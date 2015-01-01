Thanks to everyone who voted in this round, and especially those who took time to add their comments and suggestions. Battle for Germany beat Drive on Stalingrad by a 14% margin for a berth in the final round. War in Europe and Army Group South were close throughout with Army Group South maintaining a small lead from early and scoring a 52%-48% win. Battle for Germany and Army Group South will be competing in the final round to determine the best overall game to reprint.
The voting also determined that the respondents most preferred that the extended results be reported in the next Dispatch (mailing in April and posted on the DG web site). We will discuss the winner’s status and projected publication as well as report on several of the games in the contest that will be added in the pledge program. ConSimWorld edged out Board Game Geek for the #2 ranking so we’re going to start new topics on CSW and links on BGG in regards to updating/reprinting individual games. As always, we encourage your participation in those discussions to help shape what will be included in the updates.
Desert Fox is sponsoring the Final Round and will be providing a discount offer for all participants.