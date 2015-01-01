Choose: Battle for Germany By mid-December, 1944, the question was how many more lives would be lost before the Third Reich collapsed. In the west, combined armies of France, Britain, and the United States stood on the very border of the German nation. Facing them stood the same divisions that four years before had swept all before them. In the east, the massive Soviet forces were about to launch their winter offensive and drive the Wehrmacht to within 30 miles of Berlin. Numerically the German Army was overwhelmed, but some of their shattered divisions were still the best in the world. It was with these crack forces that Germany made one last offensive into the Ardennes. It was a gamble, and it failed. Should this game be selected, we will give it the Designer’s Edition treatment with a mounted game board, and add a historical/campaign analysis (as we have done with several boxed games). In addition, we will review the game to insure all errata have been incorporated and any feedback about play balance has addressed. Army Group South All four games use a set of Standard Rules derived from Panzergruppe Guderian as the basic core game rules. Each game then, has it’s own set of Exclusive rules. Kiev: The Battle of Encirclement 1941, is a simulation of the German Blitzkrieg campaign from 29 Aug- 26 Sep 1941. It ended with the largest encirclement in history: 665,000 Soviets were destroyed; 3,718 guns and 884 armored fighting vehicles captured; and the remains of the great Soviet prewar army of April 1941 was finished as a fighting force. Rostov: The First Soviet Counter-Attack 1941, depicts the German drive across the Donets Basin in the fall of 1941. Army Group South, accompanied by various Axis-Allied Armies, attempted to seize the valuable communications junction at Rostov and establish bridgeheads across the Donets and lower Don rivers. In the fighting around Rostov, the Germans suffered their first strategic setback in their campaign against Russia, as the Soviet Army drove the German mechanized spearhead from this vital area. Operation Star: The Soviet Winter Offensive 1943, the Soviet offensive towards Kharkov and Dnepr in February 1943 and the German counterattack that followed. Strong Soviet forces attempted to take Kharkov and sweep to the south and west, cutting off all of Army Group Don. Von Manstein formulated a daring counter-operation that called for the aggressive use of all available Panzer reserves. Korsun: The German Pocket on the Dniepr 1944, depicts the battle of the encirclement – known to the Soviets as the Korsun Pocket and to the Germans as the Cherkassy Pocket – fought in late January and early February 1944, the largest German pocket since Stalingrad, only half the trapped German soldiers escape. Should this game be selected, we intend to review the series design to address the issues identified over the years, and make adjustments to the rules as suggested by players posting on CSW. We would also conduct a further survey to determine what battles would be included and whether to publish them as folios or grouped into boxed sets.